Turn Photos into Drawings with AKVIS Sketch 23.0: New Maestro Style

PERM, Russia, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS Sketch is the leading and widespread photo to drawing software with an extensive range of creative features. The program makes photos look like real drawings, creates black and white pencil sketches and color artworks. With the new features, the software became even more effective and captivating and will foster everyone's creativity!

Now the program offers these conversion styles: Classic, Artistic, and Maestro, - each with a series of presets. Each style has its own benefits and allows creating drawings for every taste.

The brand new Maestro style introduced in Version 23.0 harmoniously combines exquisite technique and artistry. It lets users make vivid and expressive works of art with masterly hatching and clear and natural contours, and without excessive "photographic" detail. The new style provides an endless source of artistic inspiration.

Also, in the Classic style, that has already won the recognition of professional and home users, creating color drawings has been improved. In the recent version of Sketch, colors are more close to the original color range. Additionally, the updated version offers interface and performance improvements, support for more RAW files, and better program's stability.

Download AKVIS Sketch 23.0 and try its exclusive features during the 10-day trial period.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.

AKVIS Sketch is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs.

AKVIS Sketch, Home license, sells for $72.00, Deluxe license for $89.00. AKVIS Sketch Business, for commercial clients, is offered for $154.00. The new Maestro style is only accessible in the Deluxe and Business versions.

The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Sketch v.23.0 for only $14.95.

For more details about AKVIS Sketch, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

