Turn8 Announces 2021 Round 4 Time Attack Results

The official results from Turn8 Time Attack Round 4 presented by R1 Concepts are in. The race was held at Buttonwillow Raceway in the 13CW format. The contestants competed for 1st place in nearly 100 degree temperatures. Turn8 has teamed up with R1 Concepts, Federal Tires, 034Motorsport, Racetech USA, and Deadset Design for 2021.

"Our partners have really stepped up this year and our drivers are very excited to see the partnerships evolve" said Santiago Ruiz, Director of Race Operations at Turn8.

Race Class – 1st Place: Andre Klebyev 1:49.7

In Race Class, Andre qualified in 1st place and shot out of the pack in round 4. He didn't get passed during the battle but had Dino Crescentini close behind with only a .5 second gap in his blistering fast white Porsche GT3. Andre was hard on the throttle throughout the session and had a smooth run. However, he did experience issues with this vehicle in the paddock after the race. Luckily, the issue was resolved with minimal damage. Crescentini finished 2nd and Fritz Michaelsen finished 3rd.

Track Class – 1st Place: Bennet Kao 1.57.2

In Track Class, Bennet Kao took home the gold in Round 4 with his 1st place finish results of 1:57.2. Kao drove his Tesla to glory with a great start and strong hold on 1st place throughout the race. Kao also placed on the podium multiple times consecutively in the 2021 Turn8 Time Attack series.

YouTube sensation Blake Titus came in 2nd place with his BMW M4. In Round 4, he also debuted his new aero package and wing. Blake is running Toyo R888R's and we'll see if he can take home the gold in Round 5 at Thunderhill West on August 7th, 2021. The 2020 Turn8 Time Attack Track Class Champion, Tyler Clark, rounded out 3rd place in his 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE as he tries to regain points for the season.

Prepped Class – 1st Place: Alex Oh 2:03.8

Alex Oh continues to impress with his Hyundai Veloster N with a Prepped Class win for Round 4. This is his 2nd win in the 2021 Turn8 Time Attack Series. Alex continues to surpass Prepped Class with his Veloster N in street trim! Alex is running Bridgestone RE71r's and has his eye on becoming the 2021 Prepped Class winner. First time Turn8 Time Attack driver, Ken Osborne took him 2nd in his Tesla. With another Tesla driven by Changze Li takes home 3rd.

"We are all excited to see the evolution of Turn8, it's Time Attack format, and their partners. We at R1concepts are very grateful for the opportunity to work side by side with Turn8 Racing this year, and for years to come!" said Jack Thomas, Director of Social Media & Branding at R1 Concepts

About Turn8

Turn8 is a high performance event organizer that allows anyone to drive on world-class racetracks with their own cars. Turn8 provides a safe and fun atmosphere to explore the limits of your car at your own pace with people of similar experience to you. In partnership with Federal Tires, R1 Concepts, 034Motorsport, Racetech USA, and Deadset Design, Turn8 also offers a selection of track-proven high performance automotive parts to enhance your vehicle.

Learn more about Turn8 at www.turn8racing.com.

