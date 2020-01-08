Turnbridge® expands high-quality mental health and addiction treatment to Westport

This acquisition marks Turnbridge's first expansion outside of New Haven, where it was founded by CEO David Vieau more than 16 years ago. Vieau designed Turnbridge to innovate and improve the treatment of substance use and mental health disorders by eliminating arbitrary treatment durations, providing an immersive array of integrated services, and using data to substantiate clinical progress. Today, Turnbridge operates one of the nation's leading emerging adult treatment programs and is a primary choice for referring healthcare professionals around the country. Turnbridge opened its New Haven outpatient clinic to adults in 2018 and became an in-network provider to make its care available to more residents of New Haven and surrounding communities.

The Westport expansion comes at a time of growing need for behavioral healthcare. More people are seeking treatment for addiction and mental health disorders amidst a lack of available care. Addiction and mental health disorders are chronic conditions that often require multiple types of coordinated treatment and ongoing management. Many patients have difficulty accessing treatment, and others struggle to receive the full range of services they need to achieve lasting outcomes.

To meet the need, Turnbridge Westport provides clinical leadership and an array of integrated, evidence-based treatments including psychiatry and medication management, individual and group psychotherapies, and family support. The program also offers medication-assisted treatment — the use of medicines such as buprenorphine and naltrexone to reduce opioid and alcohol cravings as part of a complete treatment regime. Treatment plans are individualized to improve outcomes. Day and evening sessions make care convenient. The proximity of Turnbridge's Westport and New Haven locations allows close collaboration between Turnbridge staff members, and specialized clinicians to treat patients at both facilities.

Turnbridge tapped Janet Isdaner, LCSW, a 30-year behavioral healthcare veteran to lead the Turnbridge Westport program. Isdaner joins Turnbridge following 19 years of leadership at the renowned Silver Hill Hospital. "I am thrilled to put my experience to work at Turnbridge Westport," says Isdaner. "Turnbridge is a clinically-sophisticated organization that understands what it takes to deliver truly individualized and effective care. We are committed to being an exceptional resource to our patients and a proactive partner to the professionals who refer patients to our care. Turnbridge is known for its quality, holistic approach, and compassion. The patients and families we are proud to serve will find that at Turnbridge Westport."

Turnbridge Westport is an in-network provider with Anthem Blue Cross, Connecticut State Husky Health, and works with other commercial insurance plans that have out-of-network benefits.

Residents of Westport and surrounding communities seeking addiction treatment and mental healthcare for themselves or loved ones can contact Turnbridge Westport at 877-575-0350 or visit turnbridgeoutpatient.com

Contact: Annmarie Seldon, 617-448-7416

annmarie@psynchronous.com

SOURCE Turnbridge

