Turner Construction Purchases Heliospectra LED Lighting Solutions for Upcoming Greenhouse Projects

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Turner Construction in Miami, Florida, United States. The order value is USD $270,000.

Turner Construction is leading the design, construction, and installation services for multiple commercial-scale greenhouse projects across the United States in 2020.

The Heliospectra ELIXIA 600W LED light creates clear business benefits by improving crop quality and performance in a wide variety of growing environments. The fully adjustable spectrum LED and control solution enables growers to supplement natural daylight in a greenhouse.

The order will be delivered in May 2020.

