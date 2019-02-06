Turner Publishing Company to Release "Another Kingdom" by Andrew Klavan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times bestselling and two-time Edgar Award-winning crime novelist Andrew Klavan will publish the first book in a fantasy, adventure series Another Kingdom.

Another Kingdom by Andrew Klavan

The series follows Hollywood wannabe Austin Lively–a struggling, disillusioned screenwriter whose life is changed forever when he opens a door and is unwittingly transported to a fantastical medieval realm that has been divided by an evil lord and his rebellion. Now, stuck between dual realities –charged for a murder he doesn't recall in one and running from a maniacal billionaire who's determined to kill him in another– Austin's monotonous life has become an epic adventure of magic, murder, and political intrigue in both the New Republic of Galiana and the streets of Los Angeles, California.

Thriller and adventure lovers alike will be drawn into the action-packed landscape of Andrew Klavan's Another Kingdom. For a limited time, upload proof of purchase on turnerpublishingcompany.com and receive an eBook prequel, an author's guide, and more!

Another Kingdom will publish on March 5, 2019.

Praise for Andrew Klavan:

"…the most original American novelist of crime and suspense since Cornell Woolrich."

– Stephen King, New York Times bestselling author

"I turned the pages faster, faster, with growing delight. Scary, suspenseful, funny, wonderfully imaginative, ANOTHER KINGDOM is pure, unadulterated fun."

– Dean Koontz, New York Times bestselling author

"Intensely gripping and suspenseful…peopled with rich characters…worthy of Hitchcock at his best."

– Kirkus Reviews

ANDREW KLAVAN is a New York Times Best Selling author and two-time Edgar Award winner. He is the author of 25 novels, including bestsellers Empire of Lies, Killer in the Wind and True Crime, which was adapted into a film starring Michael Douglas, and directed by Clint Eastwood. His most recent works, Nightmare City and Killer in the Wind were named among Suspense Magazine's Best Books of 2013. Andrew's essays have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and many other notable publications. He currently lives in Southern California.

About Turner Publishing Company

Founded in 1985, Turner Publishing Company is an award-winning independent publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee that currently publishes more than 5,000 titles. It has been named five times to Publishers Weekly's Fastest Growing Publishers List.

