Turning Announces New Chief Marketing and Experience Officer

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning, the world's premier provider of learning engagement tools and services, announced today that Jeff Peterson has been named its Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. Peterson is a proven multi-sector, omni-channel innovator with a serial track record of transformational growth for blue chip and turnaround brands.

Jeff Peterson, CMXO of Turning

"I'm energized to join the Turning team and their mission to provide transformational, equitable learning engagement experiences across the myriad sectors and segments they reach," said Jeff Peterson, CMXO of Turning. "Turning's legacy and leadership in this space is second to none, and the company's commitment to building on both to meet the changing needs of our customers and learners is exciting."

Peterson is joining Turning at a time of rapid innovation as global education and business segments re-enter a "new normal" of post-COVID learning and working. Turning's array of proprietary technologies and solutions — including the company's recently launched Dojo360 platform, which gives educators and trainers the ability to produce compelling, equitable engagement through their most familiar content formats — will expand to reach and meet the changing needs of instructors and learners across traditional, virtual, and hybrid environments.

"We're excited to have Jeff join our team," said Murad Velani, Turning CEO. "Jeff leads with a strong sense of mission, focus and a relentless pursuit of innovative growth; and is a perfect match with Turning's DNA. Jeff brings terrific and collaborative energy; and a strategic mindset that makes him uniquely qualified to elevate the Turning brand to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to the markets we serve."

About Turning

Founded in 2002, Turning is born out of the desire to transform traditional learning into active learning engagement. The iconic Turning portfolio (Knowbly, ExamView, Point Solutions Suite, and Dojo360) embodies our mission to empower everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge. We build intuitive services that inspire people to learn together, recognize the power of their voice, and discover deeper connections to peers. Make learning fun again with Turning.

Learn more at www.turning.com.

Media Contact

Shyna Zhang

225-281-1129

[email protected]

SOURCE Turning

Related Links

http://www.turning.com

