Turning Launches Technology Grants Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning, the world's premier provider of learning engagement platforms and hybrid learning solutions for education, business, and civic sectors, is awarding $25,000 in technology grants to help organizations implement effective hybrid learning practices.

Turning is accepting applications for $5K technology grants at turning.com/grants Turning's formula for effective hybrid learning is built on three "e"s of Equity, Evidence, and Engagement

"Turning has a proven track record of delivering the best hybrid learning solutions to the markets we serve, and this new grant program will help organizations across education, business, and community sectors deliver remarkable learning engagement experiences for both learners and instructors," said Murad Velani, Turning CEO.

Turning's T2 grants are based on three key areas of effective hybrid learning: equity, evidence, and engagement. "At Turning we believe in order for learners to succeed, education programs need to be accessible to all learners regardless of their learning environment, they need to be measurable to ensure learning outcomes are achieved, and they need to be interactive to unlock learning potential," continued Velani.

Organizations with new or existing learning engagement programs that align with T2 grant criteria will be considered to receive one of five technology software packages each valued at $5,000. The customized software packages will draw from the company's suite of learning engagement platforms including Point Solutions, Examview, and Dojo360, Turning's latest offering that combines several learning engagement features in to one holistic solution.

"We're excited to see the applications come in across the country and across all of the markets we serve," said Jeff Peterson, Turning's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. "We know our teachers, instructors, and trainers are working hard and have great ideas to engage learners in new ways, and we're committed to support their efforts."

Applications for Turning's T2 grants can be submitted on turning.com, with finalists and award recipients announced later this fall.

About Turning

Founded in 2002, Turning is born out of the desire to transform traditional learning into active learning engagement. The iconic Turning portfolio (Knowbly, ExamView, Point Solutions Suite, and Dojo360) embodies our mission to empower everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge. We build intuitive services that inspire people to learn together, recognize the power of their voice, and discover deeper connections to peers. Learn more at turning.com .

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane is a private investment firm focused on making equity and debt, control and non-control, investments in North American middle market companies. Centre Lane targets companies with revenues between $20 and $500 million that have leading market positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their respective niches. For more information, visit https://centrelanepartners.com/ .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Turning

Jeff Peterson

612.859.0488

[email protected]

SOURCE TURNING

Related Links

https://www.turning.com/

