Turning Technologies announces Knowbly acquisition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Technologies today announced the acquisition of Knowbly, an eLearning company known for its easy-to-use, interactive authoring tool. With the acquisition of Knowbly, Turning is now in an ideal position to expand and accelerate their flagship TurningPoint product to new and existing clients.

"Knowbly makes the creation of digital learning materials simple, creative and collaborative," said Turning Technologies CEO Kenneth Frank. "Combining that with TurningPoint's interactive learning features, flexible content delivery and robust reporting capabilities will provide an eLearning solution for trainers and educators that rivals anything on the market today."

Together, the products offer an end-to-end workflow to manage and create content, administer both synchronous and asynchronous learning and delivery, and collect real-time analytics to measure performance and help drive business decisions. Frank continues, "With more and more institutions moving to deliver hybrid learning experiences, the acquisition of Knowbly puts us in a unique position to be able to provide an effective solution to the challenges of digital transformation with maximum value for our customers."

Knowbly marks a key acquisition as Turning moves forward with plans to invest in growth both organically and inorganically to deliver on its mission of providing an interactive learning solution that drives measurable outcomes in-class and online. By leveraging TurningPoint's consistent user experience and powerful data reporting, learning professionals will have access to deeper insights to provide more personalized, integrated and measurable professional development and educational content through a single interactive learning solution with minimal administrative overload.

In addition, former Knowbly CEO Kathryn Stewart is joining Turning's leadership team as the company's Chief Product Officer. In that role, she will be responsible for innovating and managing Turning Technologies' expanding product suite. Stewart brings more than 20 years of experience in the learning industry with roles in leading publishing and technology organizations.

"I am thrilled to join this team as Turning Technologies is in an enviable market position with continued growth around the globe," said Stewart. "As remote learning continues to proliferate, Kenneth's strong vision, combined with Knowbly's expertise in making eLearning courses more effective and easier to create, opens the door to interactive learning on another level. I've had numerous conversations with clients across all industries who see the value of our combined capabilities, and they are excited to see what comes of our innovations."

About Turning Technologies:

Turning Technologies offers the only in-class and online interactive learning solution to drive the full learning experience with measurable outcomes. For trainers and educators, our solution provides immediate feedback and analytics through a single platform with robust reporting to drive learning outcomes. For learners, we offer the flexibility and simplicity for an immersive and engaging learning experience. All this supports Turning Technologies' vision to modernize the learning experience for all learners. For more information, visit https://www.turningtechnologies.com/ .

About Knowbly:

Knowbly is a cloud-based rapid authoring tool for creating digital courses and quizzes. It includes asset management, a unique interactive video widget, and the ability to customize your content and themes. Knowbly's intuitive, easy-to-use interface enables eLearning developers to focus on what they do best - creating interactive content and courses for their teams. For more information, visit https://www.knowbly.com/ .

