Turnkey Consulting appoints UKISUG's Matt Dale to coordinate strategic partners

At Turnkey, Dale will manage and evolve the relationships with key partners as the company continues to grow and looks to formalise the structure of this business channel across the globe. (Turnkey's partners are technology vendors selected to complement the company's own capabilities and enable it to achieve the goals it has set itself to meet client need; they include the likes of CyberArk, KnowB4, Onapsis, Sailpoint, SAP, Security Bridge and ServiceNow.)

The focus will be on coordinated marketing and Dale will collaborate with a range of organisations to develop expert content that addresses customers' challenges with an objective, holistic and end-to-end approach. This will provide the insight and advice that facilitates informed decision-making and enables clients to choose the solution and partners that are right for their individual needs, as well as get full value from their technology investments. This approach mirrors the end-to-end philosophy of Turnkey's risk management offering.

Dale will also use his experience of building a successful community network at UKISUG, where he grew membership to more than 700 organisations, to expand the risk and security community that Turnkey has developed through nearly 20 years in business. The aim is to leverage thought leadership and shared knowledge to benefit the overall risk management and IT security industry.

Cavan Arrowsmith, sales and marketing director at Turnkey Consulting, says: "We have worked with Matt in his user group capacity for several years and have always been impressed with his integrity and credibility. He uses these skills to bring out the best in potentially disparate partners, demonstrating the benefits of contributing to the community so that everyone involved is participating in a win-win scenario. We already have a loyal following, growing it further under Matt's guardianship will ensure that we are providing the right level of value to our partners and followers – which feeds into our ultimate remit of solving customers' problems."

Dale says: "Connecting end-user organisations with the right partners, who then deliver the right technology and service so that all parties get the best out of each other is hugely rewarding. I've watched Turnkey go from strength to strength over the years; the company is very well respected within the UKISUG as a result of delivering quality - with a personal touch. My role will formalise that goodwill and foster a mindset in all parties that makes being helpful and delivering value an integral part of doing business."

About Turnkey Consulting

Turnkey Consulting's mission is to make the world a safer place to do business. A specialist risk and security company, it combines business consulting with technical implementation to supply information security solutions that support systems running complex ERP and business critical solutions. Turnkey focuses on delivering specialised services around risk, security and identity management, working with service providers, audit partners and clients directly to provide the security controls and solutions that safeguard and complement the implementation of enterprise systems. Clients include some of the world's largest blue-chip companies alongside systems integrators and a number of government agencies.

The company was established in 2004 and has offices in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

Follow Turnkey Consulting on LinkedIn and Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824907/Matt_Dale.jpg

SOURCE Turnkey Consulting