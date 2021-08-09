Turo Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Turo Inc. announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where car owners can become entrepreneurs, forging their path towards financial empowerment. A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a supportive community with operations in the US, Canada, and the UK. Whether you share your extra car to make ends meet or are looking to start a small car sharing business, hosts can share virtually any car to get their entrepreneurial wheels turning.

SOURCE Turo