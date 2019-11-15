Turo partners with Adult Swim to bring you the Mortymobile

Created in partnership with Adult Swim, this eccentric vessel offers fans of the hit show a once-in-a-lifetime chance to drive a truly one-of-a-kind car that's sure to turn heads and attract intergalactic attention.

Available exclusively on Turo, the Mortymobile was just unveiled at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles, and will be going on tour to celebrate the show's fourth season, which premiered on November 10. New episodes of Rick and Morty air Sundays at 11:30 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

The Mortymobile Tour starts in Los Angeles on November 18, where fans of the show can book the head-turner through November 25 for whatever the occasion calls for, whether you're flexing on Hollywood Boulevard or just grabbing a burrito in Echo Park. The Mortymobile will then head to San Diego in December, with more to-be-announced cities and dates slated for 2020.

All proceeds from the Mortymobile's bookings will go to an organization that supports and empowers women in technical fields.

About the Mortymobile

Painstakingly designed and hand-crafted using the finest fiberglass available in this dimension, the larger-than-life Morty is fixed atop a 5-door hatchback that boasts a 2.5L four-cylinder engine with 167 horsepower, a four-speaker audio system for bumping the planet-rescuing slapper, "Get Schwifty," and power windows, so you can feel that brisk November breeze on your face.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where you can book the perfect vehicle for your next adventure — from a tech-forward Tesla to a slick hatchback with a giant cartoon affixed atop — from a global community of trusted hosts.

To book the Mortymobile, you need to get approved to drive on Turo, so sign up now so you can get behind the wheel of this sweetest of whips.

Since this buttery ride is bound to be a hot commodity, all guests who book the Mortymobile must be at least 30 years old and will be subject to additional security screenings and a security deposit to protect the precious cargo up top.

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim , launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 pm to 6 am ET/PT, Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 94 million US homes.

Tune in, turn up

Check in on the Mortymobile page for the latest updates on Morty's whereabouts, and be sure to book the Mortymobile when it swings through a city near you.

