Turret Capital Announces Dr. Mary Lake Polan To Join Board Of Directors Of Koi Therapeutics

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turret Capital Management announced today that Dr. Mary Lake Polan has been appointed to the Board of Directors of its subsidiary company, Koi Therapeutics.

Mary Lake Polan, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., joins the Koi Therapeutics Board of Directors with over 30 years of experience in the field of Women's Health. She was Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stanford University School of Medicine and subsequently served as an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr Polan is currently Professor of Clinical Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the Yale University School of Medicine, where her work focuses on reproductive health for women. She received her M.D. and Ph.D. from Yale University, and M.P.H. from University of California at Berkeley.

Dr. Polan currently serves on the board of Quidel Corp.and ChemBio Diagnostics and chairs the Procter & Gamble Scientific Advisory Board on Women's Health and Hygiene. Previously, she served on the Board of Directors at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, on the Council of the Institute of Medicine and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine as well as serving on committees of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American Medical Women's Association, and the Secretary of HHS's Advisory Committee on Human Research Protections.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr Polan to our Board of Directors at this important early stage of Koi Therapeutics' development," stated Daniel Chai, M.D., Executive Chairman of Koi Therapeutics and Managing Partner of Turret Capital Management. "As a highly respected and experienced researcher and leader in the field of Women's Health, we look forward to Mary Lake's expert engagement and assistance in guiding our overall strategic vision."

"I am excited about joining the Koi Therapeutic's Board," stated Dr. Polan. "I look forward to working alongside company to help execute on management's vision of bringing novel scientific breakthroughs to the market to address functional and aesthetic considerations around aging skin."

About Koi Therapeutics

Koi Therapeutics was founded in 2019 and is a biotherapeutic company focused on the global anti-aging and aesthetics industry. The company's products target the causal effect and phenotype of aging skin through a novel scientific platform.

SOURCE Turret Capital Management