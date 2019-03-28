Turtle Beach Achieves Historic Milestone - Sells Over 30 Million Gaming Headsets

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), the global leader in gaming headsets and audio accessories, today announced it has sold over 30 million gaming headsets since pioneering the market in 2005. Per the latest NPD data, in February 2019 the Company's latest lineup of high-quality gaming headsets for Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, PC, and mobile devices propelled it achieve the distinction of selling over 30 million gaming headsets in North America, life-to-date1. Turtle Beach has been the reigning market leader in gaming headsets by units for the past seven consecutive years2, and has also been the market leader in gaming headsets by revenue for the past nine consecutive years3.

"Crossing this 30 million milestone is a great achievement that validates our commitment to leading in innovation and delivering the largest assortment of high-quality gaming headsets, and it shows the power of the Turtle Beach brand," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "With over 12 million more headsets sold life-to-date compared to the next competitor in the space4, gamers are clearly coming back to Turtle Beach for more, and that's very reassuring given where we're looking to take the company in the future."

Turtle Beach is off to a busy start in 2019, with a handful of significant announcements over the past weeks. First, Turtle Beach recently unveiled its Recon 70 series of gaming headsets. The Recon 70 is a fantastic entry-level gaming headset offering powerful sound and mic performance for a MSRP of $39.95 and is the all-new successor to Turtle Beach's Recon 50 – the #1 selling wired gaming headset in North America for the past two years5. Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 for Xbox One and PlayStation®4 also continues its leading position as North America's best-selling wireless gaming headset for all of 2018 and 2019 to date6, with the latest white version of the headset now available globally. And in late 2018 Turtle Beach successfully launched its all-new Atlas line of gaming headsets built for gamers playing on PC, with the flagship Elite Atlas Pro Performance PC Gaming Headset being extremely well-received by both fans and core gaming and tech editorial publications, including PC Mag , PC World , Windows Central , Tom's Guide , Games Radar , and more.

Additionally, Turtle Beach just reported record fourth quarter and full year 2018 results , and also unveiled details of the Company's plans to acquire ROCCAT – a top German PC peripherals company with a history of producing innovative, award-winning gaming mice, keyboards and other accessories.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach ( www.turtlebeach.com ) has been transforming console multiplayer gaming since the very beginning with its wide selection of industry-leading, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Made for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, having a Turtle Beach gaming headset in your arsenal gives you the competitive advantage. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

