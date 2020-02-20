Turtle Beach Celebrates 10 Years As The Top Console Gaming Headset Maker

"We are truly honored to be the #1 headset choice of console gamers year after year," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach. "We are passionately focused on creating the best headsets and accessories for every level of gamer, and with ROCCAT now part of the team, we're going to bring this same ethos to PC gamers as we continue to develop new products and grow the business."

NPD revenue sales data for the decade shows that 3 of the 5 top headsets – including the #1 selling headset – were from Turtle Beach, making the brand a leader in console gaming headsets. NPD sales data for 2019 also shows Turtle Beach achieved a 40%+ revenue share for the 10th consecutive year. This consistently places Turtle Beach at a market share level higher than the next four competitors combined.

Turtle Beach has long been a pioneer in gaming audio, designing products with the key features gamers want and delivering them to the market first. Beyond creating the first-ever console gaming headset, as well as the first wireless and surround sound gaming headsets prior to 2010, the past decade has seen Turtle Beach's constant drive for innovation yield more breakthroughs in gaming headset design and functionality. For example, Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 for Xbox One were the first gaming headsets to wirelessly connect directly to the console, easing Xbox gamers' ability to simply sit down, connect, and start playing. Turtle Beach's original Elite Pro headset was the first true esports headset built from the ground up for competitive gamers, and introduced a handful of new (at the time) features, including Turtle Beach's patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly design to make gamers with glasses more comfortable, plus cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions to keep players' ears cool when the action heats up. With new, more powerful consoles on the horizon and a resurgence in PC gaming, Turtle Beach is already developing the next wave of high-quality, innovative console and PC gaming headsets and other accessories sure to help gamers play their best.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

