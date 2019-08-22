Turtle Beach Partners With Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Stars Melvin Ingram & Isaac Rochell

"We are excited for Melvin and Isaac to join team Turtle Beach as their personalities and passion for gaming are a perfect match for creating and delivering engaging and authentic content to our fans," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "The competitive instincts that define the style of both players are exactly what we look for in our athlete partners as we continue to expand our influential roster of gamers who are built to win on and off the field."

Ingram was a South Carolina defensive standout and this year he begins his 8th season with the Los Angeles Chargers, and he is also a two-time Pro Bowler. Off the field, Ingram is also a dedicated rap artist, performing as Supa Mel, and he's established the nonprofit foundation "Mission Possible" which provides educational resources for low-income children.

Rochell's college career was spent at Notre Dame and he was drafted in 2017 by the Los Angeles Chargers as a Defensive End. Recently, Rochell took a public stand on the problems with social media and its impact on today's youth. As such, he began championing the movement #SeeYouOnSunday, which urges social media users to put down their phones on Saturdays and go enjoy life.

Through this partnership with Turtle Beach, facilitated through an extended strategic partnership with Roc Nation and Roc Nation Sports, Ingram and Rochell will step-up their gaming with the highly-acclaimed Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System – the Company's premier competitive gaming audio setup for Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Turtle Beach's Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System includes the Elite Pro 2 competitive gaming headset that delivers pro-level audio performance, crystal-clear chat, and unmatched comfort, and the Elite SuperAmp which provides powerful amplified surround sound and a variety of features, and a new way for gamers to control their game audio by connecting via Bluetooth® to the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app on their mobile or tablet device.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

