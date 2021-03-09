Turvo Launches New Customer Experience Solution Purpose-Built for the Supply Chain

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces the launch of its breakthrough Turvo Collaboration Cloud.

Building on Turvo's market success, the Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects and indexes your entire supply chain, enabling shippers, 3PLs, brokers, carriers, and customers to work together as one team. This unique architecture includes the industry's most advanced cloud platform, real-time collaboration tools, robust automation, APIs, self-service integrations, and more.

"Turvo is at the heart of digitizing the global supply chain," said Scott Lang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Turvo. "We're honored to work with innovative customers like Ryder, Lineage Logistics, and major shippers to help them streamline their operations and reimagine how our industry thinks about customer experience."

Why Supply Chains Need Turvo

Supply chain professionals struggle to work effectively because the vital information they need is stuck in disconnected systems. Thus, many companies experience:

Difficulty meeting customer expectations

Inefficient supply chains with manual processes

Unnecessary costs, fees, fines, and liabilities

Supply chain leaders have long understood the potential power of digital transformation, but legacy systems could not provide the connectivity needed. Likewise, most collaboration software underserves the supply chain without integrations into critical enterprise systems.

Consequently, customers have poor experiences while competitors seize more growth opportunities.

There's a better way to work.

Turvo: The Missing Link In The Supply Chain

The Turvo Collaboration Cloud works by uniting people, systems, and processes across the supply chain.

Logistics organizations use Turvo to integrate siloed systems, view their data in one place, take action quickly in-context, and securely share that information with customers. Its unique architecture, modern API-first platform, trusted service with mission critical uptime, and user-friendly design provides a customer-centric view of the supply chain. As organizations grow, Turvo provides a scalable, future-proof foundation that enables the rapid development of microservices, continual process optimization, and more.

With Turvo, everyone has visibility – and more importantly actionability – into inventory, orders, shipments, billing, and customer experience in real-time. It allows everyone to collaborate more effectively and deliver outstanding customer experience. Furthermore, Turvo helps build resilient teams that are more agile and responsive to customers and markets.

"Turvo empowers organizations to work as one team from anywhere so customers are happy everywhere," said Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Product Officer at Turvo. "Our industry-leading collaboration platform helps shippers, 3PLs, carriers, and brokers work together to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud platform accelerates your journey towards actionable visibility, seamless collaboration, informed decision making, and smarter supply chain execution."

To make the most of these breakthrough innovations, Turvo has also created the Logistics Success Playbook: a step-by-step guide to successful digital transformation describing how to unite your supply chain, deliver the ultimate customer experience and work smarter with Turvo.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

