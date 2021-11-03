TuSimple Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2021. TuSimple's complete quarterly financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

"Our focus is paying off, and we are pleased with our performance in the third quarter, with several important commercial and technological achievements," said TuSimple President and CEO, Cheng Lu. "These milestones position TuSimple as an industry leader with real-world results on how our technology is changing the way we deliver goods across the country. By developing robust and longstanding partnerships with freight industry leaders such as UPS, we believe we are best positioned to provide a solution to our industry's most pressing challenges."

What:

TuSimple Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time:

2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time)

To Listen via Telephone:

North America (toll-free): +1 (888) 771-4371

International (caller-paid): +1 (847) 585-4405

Conference ID: 50222733

To Listen via Internet:

ir.tusimple.com

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tusimple.com

