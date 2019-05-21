TuSimple Self-Driving Truck Service to the United States Postal Service

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple, a global self-driving truck company, announced today that the United States Postal Service (USPS) has awarded it a contract to perform five round trips, for a two-week pilot, hauling USPS trailers more than 1,000 miles between the Postal Service's Phoenix, Arizona and Dallas, Texas distribution centers. The truck will have a safety engineer and driver on board for the duration of the pilot to monitor vehicle performance and to ensure public safety.

This new route is an important milestone as TuSimple scales its autonomous operations beyond Arizona and marks the company's self-driving debut into Texas. TuSimple will run a series of its self-driving trucks for 22 hours each, which includes overnight driving, along the I-10, I-20 and I-30 corridors to make the trip through Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The freight that flows along I-10 corridor accounts for 60 percent of the total economic activity in the United States. TuSimple expects this to be a central route for the company because there is already strong demand from other customers for runs between Arizona and Texas.

"It is exciting to think that before many people will ride in a robo-taxi, their mail and packages may be carried in a self-driving truck," said Dr. Xiaodi Hou, Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer, TuSimple. "Performing for the USPS on this pilot in this particular commercial corridor gives us specific use cases to help us validate our system, and expedite the technological development and commercialization progress."

Long-haul routes with short turnaround times, such as this 22 hour journey, are well suited for self-driving trucks because they are normally accomplished with driving teams of two. Driving teams are challenging to recruit due to overnight driving requirements, the need to share close quarters with another person and a significant truck driver shortage. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), the driver shortage could reach 175,000 by 2024. TuSimple is on its way to achieving its milestone of first driverless operations which is intended to free human drivers to focus on the shorter, more dynamic and closer to home routes.

The Postal Service is exploring the feasibility of utilizing autonomous delivery vehicle technology to reduce fuel costs, increase safe truck operation and improve its fleet utilization rate through longer hours of operation.

The Postal Service provides the nation with a vital delivery platform that enables American commerce, serves every American business and address, and is part of critical infrastructure which has played an indispensable role in connecting the nation over its 240 years of service.

TuSimple is aiming to boost the $800-billion U.S. trucking industry by increasing safety, reducing carbon emissions and transportation costs and optimizing logistics for fleet operators. With a 1000 meter vision range, TuSimple autonomous trucks are safer because they can see more and react faster than humans - rain or shine , day or night.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global self-driving truck company based in San Diego and operating self-driving trucks out of Tucson, Arizona. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully-autonomous driving solution for the logistics industry. TuSimple's trucks are the first and only capable of self-driving from depot-to-depot and do so every day for its customers. The company is driven by a mission to increase safety, decrease transportation costs, and reduce carbon emissions. For more information, please visit www.tusimple.com, and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Media Contacts:

TuSimple: Stacy Morris, email, 310-415-9188

SOURCE TuSimple

Related Links

http://www.tusimple.com

