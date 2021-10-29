TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at sponsoring bank respectively.

On Tuesday, November 9th at 12:15 PM ET, management will host a virtual fireside chat at Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference.

On Monday, November 15th at 12:35 PM ET, management will host a virtual fireside chat at Wolfe Industrial Growth & Technology Conference.

On Wednesday, November 17th at 2:35 PM ET, management will host a virtual fireside chat at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference.

On Thursday, November 18th, management will participate in Goldman Sachs Private Innovative Company Conference at Encore at Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.

On November 29th – December 1st, management will participate in Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

On Thursday, December 2nd at 3:30 PM ET, management will host a virtual fireside chat at Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference.

The webcast of the presentation can be found by accessing the events page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

