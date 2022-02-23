TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 , at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time , management will present in a fireside chat at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, FL.

, at , management will present in a fireside chat at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 , at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time , management will present in a virtual fireside chat at the Cowen's 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference.

, at , management will present in a virtual fireside chat at the Cowen's 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference. On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 , at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time , management will present in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc 17th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, CA.

, at , management will present in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc 17th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 , management will participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA.

, management will participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in On Thursday, March 17, 2022 , at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time , management will present in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference in New York, NY .

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.