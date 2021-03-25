TutorMe and Clever Integration Enables Partner K-12 Schools to Provide Students with Single Sign-on Access to 24/7 Online Tutoring Service

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutor of the future, today announced an integration with Clever , the most widely used single sign-on (SSO) portal in K-12 schools nationwide.

COVID-19 introduced K-12 parents and children to the benefits of online tutoring. Likewise, teachers and administrators saw how helpful access to 24/7 online tutoring was when a student needed immediate help.

"As schools have begun transitioning students back to classrooms, they are continuing to integrate services like TutorMe into their ongoing student support services," said TutorMe Co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter.

Through this integration, district and charter schools that use Clever, and that partner with TutorMe to provide their K-12 students with on-demand access to TutorMe's 24/7 online tutoring platform, can do so with single sign-on into their online platforms.

"Our integration with Clever is part of TutorMe's overarching commitment to make learning as convenient and effective as possible," continued Hunter.

About TutorMe

TutorMe is the online tutor of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K–12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 65% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advancing educational equity. Clever has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

