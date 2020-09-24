TutorMe Wins 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice Award

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutor of the future, announced today that it had won HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award.

The Parent and Teacher Choice Awards from HowtoLearn.com are among the most recognized international awards by both parents and teachers. Each year, the parent and teacher team judges the entries based on brain-based learning principles, creativity, innovation, and fun to honor products of exceptional quality and outstanding performance at home and in the school environment.

"We are thrilled that HowtoLearn.com has recognized TutorMe's pedagogy, which empowers learners from kindergarten to graduate level to achieve academic success," said Myles Hunter, co-founder and CEO of TutorMe.

As students, parents, and teachers have pivoted to remote learning, the importance of online educational resources, like TutorMe, have become necessary to support learners. Given the dynamic of remote learning, companies are providing tutoring support as an employee benefit, while educational institutions from higher education to K-12 districts are leveraging TutorMe to ensure their students have help when and where they need it.

For more information on TutorMe, please visit TutorMe.com.

About TutorMe

TutorMe is the online tutor of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K–12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe , and [email protected] , leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858 668 2586 x11636

SOURCE TutorMe

Related Links

https://tutorme.com

