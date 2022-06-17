Tutors International Commences a Custom Global Search for a World-Class Educator for a Private Tutoring Position in Geneva, Switzerland

World-renowned residential private tutoring specialists, Tutors International, announces its latest tutoring job vacancy: a full-time private tutoring role based in Geneva, Switzerland.

OXFORD, England, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International is a prestigious private tutoring company that specialises in matching the perfect tutor to their clients' families. They conduct a custom global search for each Client enquiry to ensure that they find not only a world-class tutor, but one that matches the attitudes, values, ideas and specific needs of that family and their child(ren).

Tutors International has just launched the custom recruitment process for their latest tutoring job (ref. GEN 0622). They are looking for an able and experienced educator to start working with a 17-year-old girl as soon as possible. This full-time home-schooling role involves preparing the young lady for an animal husbandry degree course in the Netherlands. Based mainly in Geneva, the job will involve periods of international travel as well. It will suit an active, inspiring and knowledgeable Tutor with an interest in a range of subjects.

THE STUDENT

A talented equestrian, the student (17) has been riding since she was 3 years old and currently trains daily with a former Olympic dressage rider at her stables in Geneva. She is passionate about horses and aspires to be on the French National dressage team for the 2024 Olympics.

The young lady used to be a first-class student while attending prestigious schools in Geneva. Unfortunately, three years ago she was a victim of a serious bullying campaign. Lack of support from the school created unnecessary anxiety and this has led to her recently been diagnosis with PoTS (Postural Tachycardia Syndrome). Coupled with teachers who refused to show their face during COVID, has resulted in the student essentially missing the last two years of her schooling, including most of the GCSE course.

Intelligent, articulate and with clear goals, she is aiming to attend university to read animal husbandry and then start a business assisting fellow equestrians. She speaks fluent French and English, and while her favourite subjects include History and Geography, she is also interested in the Sciences.

She admits to being somewhat disorganised but is fully aware of the work that needs to be done and is willing to apply herself wholly to achieve her goals.

ROLE OF THE TUTOR

The initial and key priority will be selecting the most efficient course of study for the young lady to achieve her aim of applying for a degree programme in animal husbandry by September 2023. It is likely that this will be achieved through a combination of US and UK qualifications according to her strengths. Alongside her US high school work, she might also study for some A levels which could potentially take the place of any AP course requirements. French A level would be a good option as she is already fluent. It will be essential for the Tutor to ensure that she completes the requisite entry requirements for her preferred courses, whatever these might be. The universities require Chemistry at A level standard, but might accept AP as an alternative.

The role requires someone who is not only able to support the student academically but is also able to rebuild her self-confidence and fitness while leading her through the successful completion of the necessary qualifications. She will need patience and encouragement to help develop her resilience, as well as a guiding hand to keep her on track and help improve her academic performance and fitness and make better lifestyle decisions.

This position requires an energetic, enthusiastic, and interesting teacher who has experience working across multiple curricula. The Tutor will be required to deliver lessons and oversee assignments, giving direction and assistance where necessary, while ensuring that the student continues to develop exemplary study skills and techniques. The Tutor should provide tricks and tips for effective study methods, as well as revision strategies and stress management exercises which could help in her future life – academic, professional, and sporting.

The Tutor will also oversee the student's training and fitness regime. Someone active who can lead by example in terms of exercise and nutrition, and not just manage but demonstrate a healthy lifestyle will be essential.

The Tutor will need to be highly organised and an excellent record keeper. He or she should be eloquent, knowledgeable, and able to inspire with their enthusiasm for any given subject. The Tutor should be an exceptional role model: diplomatic, polite, and always friendly.

The right Tutor for this role will have a highly positive attitude and will embrace the travel opportunities that this position affords.

HOURS, HOLIDAYS, ACCOMMODATION & TRAVEL

The Tutor will be expected to spend an average of 35 hours of contact time per week with the student, with preparation in addition. This will need to be timetabled around her riding and training commitments.

The Tutor is entitled to a minimum of nine weeks paid vacation per annum.

The Tutor will be provided with furnished accommodation near the family homes. It may be that the classroom forms part of the Tutor's accommodation.

Apart from the Tutor's personal telephone use, the Client will cover all bills regarding accommodation and travel.

A car will be available for the reasonable local use of the Tutor, or the Tutor will be able to access the family's driver when accompanying the student to activities. It would be most helpful if the Tutor had their own car though.

MISCELLANEOUS

The Tutor should be fit and healthy, a non-smoker.

It is envisaged that the Tutor will have most of their 9 weeks off after the May/June exam session during the summer holidays unless circumstances merit summer work is needed to make up any gaps that could not be covered earlier.

The successful candidate will be able to offer more than the minimum requirements of this position and will need to have been raised in a socially appropriate background. He or she will not only be an excellent educator, but also a good role model for the student: educated and polished, with excellent manners and personal values.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Start: As soon as possible

Duration: 12 months

Hours: Approx 35 hours contact time per week

Salary: £135,000 GBP

Accommodation: Provided

Car: Available

Vacation: 9 weeks per year

