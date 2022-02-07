Tutors International Issues Advice to UHNW Parents Considering Employing a Private Tutor

Caller continues: "It is important to bear in mind that Tutors International offers a completely tailored recruitment process on behalf of each of our Clients. The ideal time frame for us to find the perfect tutor is around nine months. Having this time makes it possible for us to recruit from the widest pool of the world's best tutors and find a high-end candidate who will meet your child's exact educational needs". Caller stresses that Tutors International prides itself on its personalised service: "The first step in this process is to meet with the family to gain a thorough understanding of their lifestyle. Then, we get to know the child to find out their strengths, what hobbies they have, what they find challenging, what is their learning style? Only then do we begin the search for a tutor with a job specification that specifically reflects the family's individual requirements".

Lack of Foresight Leads to Compromise

Caller describes how having to find a suitable tutor quickly, without having the luxury of time for selection, sometimes means that parents have to make compromises: "We offer tutors for a globalised world and so we may need to arrange for visas for a candidate to teach in a particular country. This takes time and so Clients may not always be able to access the services of the tutor of their choice."

Act Now to Find Tutors for Educational Success

"Tutors International wants to ensure that we provide tutors who can offer elite residential tuition for every stage of your child's educational journey," Caller adds. "The full recruitment process allows us to find a tutor for your child who can offer personalised curricula leading to academic excellence. We can offer specialised help to get the best out of your child if they have learning difficulties or are gifted and talented and need a tutor to help them reach their potential. Perhaps your child has been bullied at school and has lost confidence or has fallen behind as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic? Whatever it is, we can help, but my advice to parents who are considering private residential home tuition is to contact us now so that we have the time to design the very best personalised home-schooled learning programme for your child."

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741732/Tutors_International_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741731/Tutors_International_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tutors International