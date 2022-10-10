Tutors International's Expert Team Will Speak Tomorrow at the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum in New York City

The New York Family Office Forum, which begins tomorrow and continues until 6 pm on Wednesday 12 th October, takes place at the prestigious Harvard Club in New York City. The Tutors International team is certain to entertain their audience with their 30-minute presentation on the advantages of specialist private tutoring , which occurs in the ' Family (Office) Governance – Learn From Peers ' section of the day's informative programme. Each of the panel will draw on their personal and professional experience in private tutoring and will offer their ultra-high net-worth audience and peers an authoritative and illuminating insight into the advantages of high-end specialist private tuition.

More About the Tutors International Expert Panel

Adam Caller is an expert in private tutoring, an entrepreneur, and a highly respected education consultant. In 1999, he founded Tutors International, a world-class private tutoring company for UHNWIs that specialises in full-time residential private tuition.

A former schoolteacher, Adam has academic excellence at the heart of his company. This, combined with his entrepreneurial acumen, has earned Tutors International a reputation for skilfully merging superlative standards and educational innovation. From sourcing tutors for families living on superyachts, to founding micro-schools in the Puerto Rican mountains, Adam has the expertise to support the most unique requests to suit lifestyles and educational ambitions across a wide range of families.

Adam has extensive experience with students of all ages and backgrounds. He began teaching in 1987 while still an undergraduate at Glasgow University, before receiving his teaching qualification from the University of York in 1991. He has received specialist training in the non-medicinal management of dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder. Adam has also worked as a private tutor for prestigious families across Europe. His experience, insight and drive ensure that he is at the forefront of improving standards across the industry and a leading voice in education affairs globally.

To distinguish himself and his company, Adam is committed to delivering a level of personalised service that is unmatched by other private tutoring firms. A customised global search is conducted for every tutor according to the individual specifications of each Client.

Adam is highly sensitive to the educational and personal needs of children. Having worked for high-net-worth families himself, he is adept at building rapport with all stakeholders, garnering a thorough understanding of the unique aspects of UHNW living.

Victoria Gibbs is the COO at Tutors International. With a background in audit from PwC, Victoria joined the corporate team at Tutors International in 2011. She had a pivotal role in the structural transformation of the company and continues to facilitate its evolution as a growing enterprise. Within the company, she is known for her calm and measured approach to problem solving, her diplomatic skills and her continuous pursuit of knowledge.

As COO of Tutors International, Victoria is involved with a range of projects, from the tiny details of daily operations right up to company structure, mergers, and acquisitions. She is a natural connector-of-people, and a capable generalist with the ability to fulfil many different functions and specialities within the company.

Victoria is passionate about education and is a self-proclaimed life-long-learner. She completed her TEFL and TESOL qualifications (teaching English to speakers of other languages) during her gap year, where she also sailed in the Tall Ships Races and discovered a love of sailing. She speaks reasonable Swedish and is currently brushing up her French and Spanish skills.

She read Politics with European Studies at the University of Exeter. Victoria went on to study an MA in War and Society and was elected Vice President of the Post Graduate Guild of Students. She has most recently completed an MA in Education from the University of Bath.

Victoria's professional interests lie in the intersection between education and the future of work, with a particular focus on the role of educators in preparing children for remote working positions. She volunteers as a co-opted governor at her local primary school and serves as the honorary secretary for a local charity which combats homelessness.

Joanna Dunckley Phillips has worked with Tutors International for over 12 years, initially as a full-time tutor and, more recently, working on the corporate side in the role of Client Account Manager.

As a daughter of teachers, Joanna was brought up in an educationally conscious environment. She started tutoring mathematics and flute to her peers, aged 16, and has been teaching or learning ever since. She is fully fluent in French, Spanish and English.

Having studied Marine Sciences at Southampton University, and having completed a Maitrise in Oceanography at the Université de Bordeaux, Joanna embarked upon several years of travelling, volunteering and working as a marine scientist and diving instructor in Indonesia, the Seychelles and Fiji before she settled into a career as an educator on a full-time basis.

Joanna finished her PGCE in London, where she focused on secondary mathematics. In addition to being a maths specialist, Joanna is highly experienced across all the sciences, as well as several languages. This all-roundedness has seen her teach a wide variety of subjects and students, all around the globe, most notably onboard a superyacht in the South Pacific, as well as two years in Mustique.

Joanna particularly enjoys teaching through practical experiences and travelling with her students to bring learning to life. She believes a well-rounded education is so much more than just what happens in the classroom.

Her wealth of experience, working closely with UHNW families and depth of understanding of the bespoke nature of each tutoring role, is now being directed toward ensuring the all-important match between the client family and their tutor.

Nathaniel Hannan is a private tutor and independent educational consultant who has served families spanning thirteen countries since 2006. Nathaniel specialises in delivering the full range of the USA high school curriculum as well as university-level instruction to only one student, full time, and has achieved particular success in transforming the educational experiences of students who have special educational needs. A true all-rounder, Nathaniel also prepares students for American standardised tests and assists them in achieving university admission.

Having graduated from both the University of Notre Dame and Oxford University, he began teaching in traditional classrooms in the Washington DC area at Trinity School and DeMatha High School before transitioning to private service. In the years since, his track record of building successful educational pathways for students has been recognised in the Financial Times, The Guardian, CNBC, NBC News, and numerous other media outlets.

