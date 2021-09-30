TÜV Rheinland Holds "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress 2022 Launch Ceremony in Hefei

Tong Ning, Dean of the Anhui Province Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Institute, Xia Bo, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Business Stream Products, Lutz Frankholz, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Shanghai, Chris Zou, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Solar, Li Weichun, Global Head of Power Electronics Business Segment and General Manager of Greater China Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland, and relevant business leaders attended the event.

China's PV industry has entered the stage of high-quality development, and the 8th Solar Congress will be held in Hefei, Anhui

After many years of development, China's PV industry now ranks first worldwide in terms of scale, manufacturing, technological level, and corporate strength. Especially after 2018, it entered the stage of high-quality development, and China is able to comprehensively produce PV products needed in overseas markets. Data show that China's total installed PV capacity was 253GW at the end of 2020, accounting for one-third of the world's total; the export of PV products from January to July this year reached about US$14.35 billion, a year-on-year increase of 38.5%.

In recent years, Anhui Province's PV industry has achieved rapid development through continuous improvement of quality and increasing quantity. To date, Anhui Province has gathered more than 150 upstream and downstream PV enterprises and formed a comparatively complete industrial chain ranging from PV glass, cells, modules and supporting equipment to inverters, energy storage batteries, and power generation projects. In July of this year, it issued the Action Plan for the Development of Photovoltaic Industry in Anhui Province (2021-2023) to encourage the development of the industry. The Plan announced the development goal of doubling the operating income of the PV industry in Anhui and helping the output value of the industrial chain reach RMB150 billion by 2023. The fact that Hefei was chosen as the site for the next solar congress shows its development potential, broad prospects, and ability to inject new vitality into China's PV industry.

The selection criteria for the "All Quality Matters" Award were announced, and a white paper will be released during next year's solar congress

At the ceremony, TÜV Rheinland announced that for the "All Quality Matters" Award 2022 winners will be selected in ten categories spread over four groups, namely PV components, PV modules, PV electronics, and PV power plant assets service provider. It has adjusted and improved the specific awards setting by adding packaging film and energy storage connectors to the PV components group, and incorporating the selection of developers, installers, and operation and maintenance enterprises of excellence into the PV power plant assets service group. The selection criteria for each award was released. The aim of the Award, which was launched several years ago, is to standardize product quality and establish quality benchmarks, has won attention and recognition from the industry for its objective and credible evaluation process and authoritative neutral selection mechanism, and has now become a stage for enterprises in China's PV industry, including PV modules, inverters, energy storage systems, components, etc.

At the same time, TÜV Rheinland announced that it would release the White Paper 2022 on Asset Risk Management of Distributed PV Power Plants in China at the solar congress next year. In the first half of this year, China's distributed PV capacity increased by 72.7% year on year, far exceeding centralized PV capacity. In particular, household PV capacity surged by 263% year on year. With China's strategic goal of "peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality," the development of distributed PV projects has become a general trend and will become one of the main means of energy use in the future. Therefore, making early deployments in this field is of far-reaching significance for the high-quality development of the regional economy. The white paper will detail current developments and trends in China's distributed PV projects, introduce asset risk management for distributed PV power plants (asset planning, asset formation, and asset operation), and introduce TÜV Rheinland's relevant technological solutions, helping enterprises adjust strategies and seize opportunities with confidence.

After many years of development, with the support of industry experts, scholars, and partners, the "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress has become a platform for communication and exchanges in the industry and a bridge connecting China's PV industry with the global market. Having been deeply engaged in the PV field for nearly 40 years, TÜV Rheinland has accumulated rich experience and technological strength, able to provide one-stop service for upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain. It's committed to promoting the establishment of a standardized system in the PV industry, improving product quality and achieving green and sustainable development.

