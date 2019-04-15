Tuya Exhibiting Products from its Global Clients that are "Powered by Tuya"

HONG KONG, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart, the world's leading AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, is attending three major industry events in Hong Kong as it seeks to accelerate the development and adoption of smart products on a global level. Tuya is exhibiting all kinds of smart products, including smart lights and door sensors to heaters and dehumidifiers, including products from major brands like Honyar, Sleepace, TCL, and SEEKCO at the HKTDC Hong Kong Lighting Fair Spring Edition, Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show (April 11th to 14th) and Hong Kong Spring Electronics Fair (April 13th to 16th).

"We are exhibiting at these Hong Kong Fairs so we can further develop international markets for our smart home appliances, and to showcase Tuya's strengths in AI solutions, explains Alex Yang, Co-founder and COO of Tuya Smart. Our AI+IoT platform enables manufacturers to quickly and cost effectively bring intelligence to their products."

PricewaterhouseCoopers predicts the global AI market will reach $15.7 trillion by 2030, driven by increased demand and better technology. To seize this wave of development in the AIoT era, Tuya is also forming a new strategic partnership with V-TAC, a significant player for lighting and LED supplier in Europe and Kee Tat Manufactory, a LED Lighting Giant company. In the future, they will work together to accelerate the development of smart lighting products.

About Tuya

Tuya provides an AI + IoT platform that enables manufacturers to bring smart devices to consumers in a faster, more affordable way. The system offers hardware access, cloud services and app development that can create an intelligent product within a day. The company currently powers 100 million products around the world in over 200 countries and regions for 93,000 global partners– including Energizer, TCL, Archos, Vivitar and Geeni, providing IoT Operating System for business from real estate, hotel, healthcare, security, renting, etc. The "Powered by TUYA (PBT)" label means any smart product with the technical tag can interact with each other regardless of the brand and categories to have interoperability and easy control .

Tuya is co-headquartered in San Jose, California, and Hangzhou, China, and also has offices in Pasadena, California, and Shenzhen, China.

For more information, please visit Tuya's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube

PRESS CONTACT

For EU market: Neil Atherton +33 (0)1 55 02 27 84 n.atherton@open2europe.com;

For US market: Hoffman Agency tuya@hoffman.com;

Tuya Global: Gloria Yuan. +86 18612706727 gloriayuan@tuya.com

SOURCE Tuya Smart