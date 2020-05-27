Tuya Smart unveils 2020 strategy, launches Cloud Development Platform to global developers during the AI+IoT Business Conference

Tuya Smart (Tuya), a worldwide-recognized IoT platform, will be announcing the launch of its Open AI+ IoT (AIoT) Cloud Development Platform at the upcoming AI+IoT Business Conference on May 27-29, 2020. Impacting three major industries at the start, IoT developers will be able to utilize the Tuya platform for the cloud manufacturing, community SaaS, and global B2B smart business industries.

As the co-sponsor of the AI+IoT Business Conference together with Asia Pacific Intelligent Business Alliance (AIBA), an influential and active international business community, the conference is themed on "IGNITE · The New Decade of AIoT Interconnectivity". Due to the global pandemic, the upcoming conference will be held virtually and feature top leaders and speakers from Google, Lenovo, Gree, TCL, Zigbee Alliance and more. The conference is expected to draw more than 200,000 industry attendees across the three days and will be broadcasting simultaneously in English and Mandarin.

While the pandemic has adversely affected global economies, it has also brought a lot of opportunities for AIoT technologies and companies, with many people no choice but to explore solutions to current distancing and working restrictions. Tuya has contributed to global efforts by launching the Smart Tuya Community initiative as well as the Tuya Hotel and Apartment Platforms, to help platform clients and end consumers understand the data from their homes and immediate environments.

The Tuya Cloud Development Platform will be facilitating exchanges and share data amongst developers. Tuya's President and Co-Founder, Leo Chen said at the conference keynote, "Even though the pandemic is keeping us apart, it is bringing us together in a new era of AIoT. The core strategy of Tuya in 2020 is to open our platform to create fertile soil for AIoT developers."

Users will be able to access Tuya's world-class IoT ecosystems, which has powered over 90,000 different product models, as well as developer tools such as app SDKs, mini-program, and data API, as well as over 400 free-development solutions and 800 MCU SDKs, thereby offering an all-in-one solution of hardware, cloud services, OS and SaaS development.

The platform is part of Tuya's masterplan to provide next-generation interconnectivity to its more than 180,000 global developers worldwide, based on a smart home concept. Clients and developers of IoT devices will be able to visualize solutions better, reduce processing times and improve detection and abnormalities. Early results from factories that are using Tuya's platform to manage production tasks and check production status remotely have been promising, effectively reduces the number of production abnormalities by 55% as well as shortens the delivery time by 32%.

Tuya expects its open developer platform to enable a thousand development projects for more than 20,000 cloud developers, facilitating over 40 million daily AI voice interactions and processing 3 billion daily messages, thereby providing developers a way to create customized PaaS and SaaS-level solutions.

Jeff Immelt, Former Chairman and CEO of GE, Venture Partner of NEA, Chairman of Tuya US and Tuya Global Strategic Committee will also be hosting roundtable during the online conference, with executives from Premier North American brand of Personal Electronic, Merkury, UK's leading independent supplier of lighting and electrical accessories., Status, Largest Indian FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods) Conglomerate, Havells India Limited, and Renowned Global Brand Lenovo, discussing on the topic of "deciphering the glocalized (globalized and localized) AIoT business"

About Tuya

Tuya Smart is the leading provider of the world's first and only all-in-one AIoT platform providing the app, connectivity, and cloud. Tuya has smart-enabled more than 90,000 products worldwide across eight major smart home categories. Tuya's comprehensive IoT platform, which includes a cloud solution, product modules, and app to control any device, enables companies to develop smart products for the home and commercial markets quickly, safely, easily, and affordably; and Tuya's deep global network makes it easy for any company to find the perfect smart home partner. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, and China.

