Tuya Smart Unveils Developer Toolkit to Accelerate IoT Prototype Creation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IoT platform leader Tuya Smart announced that its new "Sandwich Board Development Kit" is now available for IoT and connected device developers. The new platform includes a collection of 19 integrated development modules, which can be "layer stacked" like a sandwich to create a complete IoT prototype in less than an hour.

"This kit is designed for both entry-level, as well as professional IoT developers, and we believe it will greatly accelerate smart product introductions in both the home and business markets," said Alex Yang, Tuya COO and co-founder. "These additional products will give consumers and businesses more choices to enhance their personal and professional lives."

Traditional development kits can be complex and time-consuming, due to embedded functions and complicated wiring that can only apply to one specific product or category. Compared to this, the Sandwich Board Development Kit is designed to allow developers to create separate panels for information receiving and processing, wireless communication, and function that can easily interconnect with each other and be applied to multiple products and categories using Tuya's IoT platform.

"We see great potential in this kind of developer's tools and solution in the global market, especially in the era of interconnectivity from 2020, which would be a key turning point with the explosion of IoT and the mass demand for interoperability," said Jerry Wang, Tuya Founder and CEO.

The kit is compatible with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and NB-IoT protocols.

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services, and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. Tuya serves more than 180,000 clients in over 190 countries powering over 90 thousand products such as lighting, appliances, and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in the U.S., China, Germany, Japan, and India. The Tuya Cloud processes over 40 million daily AI voice interactions from its five global data centers.

