TV Star Micah Fowler, Adaptive Climbing Wall Featured at Abilities Expo

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo on October 25-27, 2019 at the San Mateo County Event Center, Expo Hall will discover the latest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to and scale "Mini El Capitan" with adaptive climbing equipment that makes the experience inclusive for all.

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Meet Micah Fowler

Micah Fowler of ABC's hit sitcom Speechless will host a Q&A on October 26 at 1:15 pm, followed by a meet-and-greet. Learn more about his groundbreaking role as "JJ" and how Micah refuses to let CP define him.

Newest Products/Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature a multitude of AT products to enhance independence.

Informative Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, advice for parents of kids with autism, therapeutic cannabis, resume writing and interviewing tips, mental health, self-defense, disability laws, understanding pain meds and more is offered free-of-charge.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing and Assistance Animals

Expo-goers can let loose with dance demos led by wheelchair dancing pioneer Auti Angel. There will also be a special dance experience for people who learn non-traditionally. Attendees will also enjoy service dog demos and play adaptive sports like climbing, parafencing, archery, escrima two-stick fighting, yoga, Pilates and rowing with Paralympian and Guinness World Record holder Angela Madsen.

Play Activity Area and Childcare for Kids

The Play Activity Area is a great space for kids of all abilities to just be kids! It's open all day, every day and features toys, an art center and more for free, unstructured play. There is also a free Childcare Pavilion with a rec-room feel to keep children engaged while parents experience the Expo kid-free. Both are supervised by Variety Children's Charities.

Visit https://www.abilities.com/bayarea/.

