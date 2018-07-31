TV Time Announces Agreement With United Talent Agency For Its TVLytics Television Measurement Solution

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Time, the world's largest TV tracking platform, announced today a subscription agreement with United Talent Agency (UTA) for the company's cross-platform television measurement solution TVLytics. TVLytics will provide UTA with data to better understand how TV audiences are reacting to their talent and programming.

TVLytics provides viewing insights to media companies, talent agencies and advertisers, helping them uncover emerging trends, understand the competition, find new audiences and enable them to make strategic decisions across their businesses including how they cast, license and market their shows.

"We're thrilled that UTA has chosen TVLytics as one of their measurement solutions," said TV Time CEO and Chairman Richard Rosenblatt. "We look forward to working with the innovative team at UTA and providing comprehensive analytics to help them maximize the value of their talent, programming and content."

In today's fragmented media landscape, content creators and distributors are looking for a competitive advantage across all TV consumption, regardless of platform or device. The TVLytics platform, with insights from the massive, engaged TV Time app community, has real-time viewing and engagement data spanning every episode of television and platform, which has proven valuable in understanding how content is performing across countries, device, age, gender and more.

ABOUT UTA

Leading global talent and entertainment company United Talent Agency represents many of the most acclaimed figures across film, television, news, music, sports, theater, fine art, literature, video games, podcasts and other social and digital content. A passionate advocate for artists, creators and innovators, the company also is recognized in the areas of film finance and packaging, branding, licensing and endorsements. UTA is known for its dedicated digital media group helping clients—from A-list talent to Fortune 500 companies—capitalize on a rapidly changing entertainment, media and business landscape. The agency's worldwide presence includes its Los Angeles headquarters and offices in New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden. Information about UTA can also be found by following the company on social media on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About TVLytics:

TVLytics leverages billions of first-party data points from the TV Time consumer app to provide insights on viewing patterns and trends for today's cross-platform television landscape - offering the most comprehensive viewing measurement solution across all over-the-top (OTT) platforms. TVLytics insights also go a layer deeper and convey viewers' emotional reaction to a series, episode, character, or even specific moment in an episode, shedding light on important drivers of ratings, subscriber growth and advertising spend for a show. The TVLytics platform surfaces real-time emotional indicators from passionate TV fans such as favorite character, best moment, how an episode made them feel, and other business-driving signals for specific television shows at the episode level. For more information about TVLytics, visit http://tvtime.com/insights .

About TV Time:

TV Time is the world's largest TV tracking platform providing insights for today's television landscape. Every day, nearly a million people, across 200 plus countries, use TV Time to keep track of the shows they're watching, discover what to watch next and engage in a global community of over 12 million registered TV fans. From these billions of first-party data points, TV Time provides insights to media companies, talent agencies and advertisers to help them better understand their audiences, uncover emerging trends and make strategic decisions across their businesses. The TV Time community has tracked more than 11 billion episodes of television to date across all broadcast, cable and OTT networks and all viewing platforms from mobile to traditional TV boxes. TV Time users check into the app more than 23 million times per month. For more information, visit: www.tvtime.com. Follow TV Time on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

