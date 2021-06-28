TVA Leadership Provides Update on Sustainability Efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Valley Authority's senior leadership team released an update on the organization's Environmental, Social, and Governance efforts as it carries out its mission of service in the region and its broader role within the nation's energy infrastructure. The update can be accessed from the ESG Documents for Investors section of TVA's Investor Relations website at https://www.tva.com/investors or directly by clicking here. It features video presentations on a number of topics, including TVA's significant progress in diversifying its power system, adding cleaner generation sources, retiring coal-fired generation, and reducing carbon emissions, as well as TVA's goals for additional carbon reduction and asset strategy, and investments to enable additional renewable energy while ensuring the reliability and resiliency of TVA's operations.

The virtual event is hosted by TVA Treasurer Tammy Wilson and includes presentations by several members of TVA's executive team: President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lyash, Chief People and Communication Officer Sue Collins, General Counsel David Fountain, Chief External Relations Officer Jeannette Mills, Chief Nuclear Officer Tim Rausch and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer John Thomas.

"More than ever before, we know that investors are thinking of investments in terms of environmental, social and governance factors and are focused on sustainability," said Thomas. "We want our stakeholders to know that TVA is looking at performance through the lens of sustainability to help make the best decisions today and for future generations."

For more information about TVA and its 88-year mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, click here.

