TVA Ranked Top Public Utility in Satisfaction by J.D. Power Study

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Valley Authority performed as the top public utility in America for overall satisfaction and overall reliability for directly served customers, based on feedback gathered in a recent J.D. Power study.

"Our customers recognize the value of public power and our ability to provide clean, low-cost reliable energy to help them compete in the global market place," said TVA Vice President of Industrial Marketing & Services Gary Harris. "Our employees' work is focused on serving the people of the Tennessee Valley every day, and we are honored that our performance resulted in TVA being recognized as the top public power company in the J.D. Power rankings."

TVA's average industrial rates are in the top (best) quartile, making TVA rates some of the lowest among the Top 100 utilities in the country and TVA's regional peers. In addition to low cost energy, service and over 50 percent carbon-free generating mix are primary reasons top-tier companies choose to expand or relocate to TVA's seven-state region.

"TVA's mission is to help our communities prosper through competitively priced energy, innovative energy solutions and exceptional service," said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. "Recognition like J.D. Power shows that TVA is focused on keeping customers satisfied which lifts up our region as a whole."

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

