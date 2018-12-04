TVA Rounds Out a Successful Fiscal Year 2018, Keeps Eye on Future, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) (Knoxville, Tennessee) exited its fiscal year 2018 at the end of September, and by all accounts it was a successful one. The government-owned company posted net income of $1.1 billion in the year, compared with $683 million for fiscal year 2017. Industrial Info is tracking $6.7 billion in active TVA projects. As the company moves into the future, it is updating many of its facilities and changing fuel sources, shifting away from coal-fired power.

