TVA To Discuss Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Nov 10, 2020, 13:01 ET
|
WHAT:
|
The Tennessee Valley Authority will host a conference call for the financial community and news media to discuss results for the fiscal year 2020.
|
WHO:
|
President & CEO Jeff Lyash
|
WHEN:
|
9:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
|
WHERE:
|
The event will be conducted as a webcast and as a dial-in teleconference. Participants will be able to hear the discussion and see slides via the webcast, but will need telephone access to ask questions.
|
Pre-registration through the website is encouraged. Please click here to pre-register. Participants will be emailed a dial-in number for the call and a link for the webcast once registered. Those unable to pre-register may access the call toll-free at 1-844-308-6432 in the United States, or 1-412-717-9611 outside the United States.
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
|
A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends. Call toll-free 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 outside the United States to access the replay. The replay access code is 10147632.
|
The webcast replay and transcript will be available for one year on TVA's investor relations website at www.tva.com/investors under the call event on the "Events" page.
|
Investor Relations:
|
Tammy Wilson, Knoxville, 865-632-3366 or 888-882-4975
|
Josh Carlon, Knoxville, 865-632-4133 or 888-882-4975
|
Media Contact:
|
Jim Hopson, Knoxville, 865-632-8860
|
TVA Media Relations, Knoxville, 865-632-6000
