TVAMP celebrates 10 years of client-focused financial planning

Senior partners and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professionals Scott Fisher, Jeff Foster and Jeff Sweat founded TVAMP in 2011 when they aligned their three independent financial advising practices. TVAMP is now one of East Tennessee's leading registered investment advisory firms*. With this team-based approach, Fisher, Foster and Sweat know they can better serve their clients and positively impact more people's lives.

"Over the last 10 years, we've developed a standard of care that exceeds expectations and focuses solely on the best results for our clients," Fisher said. "As independent and fiduciary financial advisors, we're committed to providing our clients the most appropriate advice. We initiate regular communication, and we encourage those we serve to bring life's many financial challenges to us as they arise."

The TVAMP team offers relationship-based financial planning services that take into account each clients' lifestyle, goals and investor profile.

"Our job is to help you live the best possible life with the resources you have acquired," Foster said. "We form a relationship with you, learn your money goals and look at your current financial picture, including assets, tax returns, insurance statements, estate planning documents, your spending and accumulated debts. Then we lay out an action plan designed to help guide you toward your dreams. A TVAMP financial advisor becomes your financial coach, recommending actions and keeping you disciplined as we work toward your goals."

TVAMP advisors provide customized investment management to help clients pursue long-term goals. TVAMP investment strategies match clients' needs, risk tolerance and resources.

"Retired, approaching retirement, mid-career, young professional — we have the experience to guide you away from potential pitfalls and in the direction of your goals," Sweat said. "The cornerstone of our client/advisor relationship is transparency, helping clients understand every detail of their financial plan, the specific investments we manage for them and the exact cost of working with us."

The TVAMP team is a diverse group of five CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, eight experienced advisors and a full-service support staff of seven. TVAMP was founded with the goal of assisting clients in every aspect of their financial lives. Couples and individuals hire TVAMP to help them prepare for the unexpected, invest wisely, plan for retirement, manage taxes and plan their estate strategy. For more information, call (865) 226-9982 or visit https://www.tvamp.net/.

About Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners (TVAMP)

TVAMP helps bring clarity and confidence to their clients' life through financial planning and investment management, guided by their goals, risk tolerance, and overall financial position. Our mission is to enhance the quality of our clients' lives. At TVAMP, we empower you to live life on purpose – or, as we like to call it, to Live Invested®.

TVAMP is a registered investment advisor. TVAMP does not offer tax or legal advice. For more information, visit https://www.tvamp.net/.

*Based on Assets Under Management, according to Knoxville News Sentinel, Book of Lists 2021

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through TVAMP, a registered investment advisor, and separate entity from LPL Financial.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

