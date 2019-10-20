TVEyes Launches First Podcast Monitoring Service with Search and Alert Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRSA 2019 International Conference -- Podcasts are among the fastest-growing and most influential media, yet there is no way to effectively monitor and quickly react to what is said on them. TVEyes announced today at the PRSA 2019 International Conference in San Diego the availability of its Podcast Monitoring Service, enabling partners to build podcast content search and alert applications through an API that provides a "firehose" of podcast content. The service is the first in the media monitoring industry that makes it possible to search and monitor podcast content.

"Podcasting has grown to the point where more than 30 percent of Americans listen monthly, more than 20 percent listen weekly, and these listeners skew toward demographics that advertisers and politicos alike seek to understand and influence," said David J. Ives, founder and CEO of TVEyes. "Corporate brand and PR execs, government officials, and political campaigns can't afford to be blind to mentions in this emerging mainstream media, creating a significant business opportunity for our partners. With Podcast Monitoring Service from TVEyes, they can easily create search and alert capabilities in their applications for every word spoken in the most popular 13,000 podcasts."

TVEyes creates a searchable spoken word index for more than 13,000 of the most popular podcasts and is adding more than 3,000 episodes per day – an equivalent of 1,500 hours of content each day (average duration is 30 minutes per episode). In addition to U.S. English, podcasts are being indexed in Spanish, French, Italian, German and Greek. Content can be played-back either directly from the content URL or via TVEyes' Podcast Player Interface, an embeddable player that allows for seamless integration into all types of target products.

"We're investing significant resources to add new podcasts and develop a suite of APIs for podcast content, so this is a great time to partner with TVEyes to help shape capabilities and create a marketplace advantage," concluded Ives. "We're all ears when it comes to our partners telling us how they'd like to use podcasts in their products."

TVEyes is also offering the Podcast Monitoring Service directly to its customers.

To learn more about the API and integrating podcasts with their applications, please visit TVEyes at booth #18 at the PRSA 2019 International Conference or email us at hello@tveyes.com.

About TVEyes

TVEyes Inc., headquartered in Fairfield, Conn., provides a subscription-based service for online, near real-time search of television and radio broadcasts, and podcasts, as well as infrastructure for search engines, business intelligence and media intelligence platforms. Its Media Monitoring Suite™ is in use by corporations, professional sports teams, political campaigns, elected officials and the military to provide up-to-the-second intelligence on broadcast in multiple languages for US and international markets. More information on TVEyes can be found at tveyes.com.

SOURCE TVEyes Inc.