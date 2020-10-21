TVNET / WRLD1 platform of over 200 Internet TV networks launched by technologist and founder of the worldwide $38 billion RKE -Remote Keyless Entry Vehicle Security industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, founder of TVNET INC. announced this month several phases of networks commencing with COVID19TV.com as the first Internet TV network dedicated entirely to the global pandemic and the primary new Network in the WRLD1 Health /Wellness space followed by three other network groups with viewable links below.

Sassover initiated his technology trajectory in the field of microelectronics originating with his two primary patents which created the leading three decade worldwide consumer technology utilizing wireless programmable PCM [pulse code modulation] on a chip for consumer automotive markets.

This development in turn created the global $38.8 billion RKE- Remote Keyless Entry Vehicle Security industry. Sassover's 2 patents [View links to the 2 USPTO patents below] are the verified basis and source of the entire worldwide Remote Keyless Entry industry. [See attached Report below.]

Industry projections for the RKE technology by Technavio market research group provides global revenue analysis from 2017 thru 2021 and projects the global security industry to reach $83.57 billion by 2021 with the RKE-Remote Keyless Entry sector created by Sassover's technology to constitute over 71% of that figure or global revenues of $59.3 billion worldwide by 2021. [See attached Report below.]

Clearly, Remote Keyless Entry is an integral and recurring part of daily life for the majority of the global population that drive any type of motor vehicle.

The RKE technology, based on the two [ 2 ] Sassover utility patents, has been and continues to be standard equipment on every automobile produced globally inclusive of all North American cars as well as every vehicle produced by all auto manufacturers worldwide for over three decades.

Based on its enduring unchallenged global market prominence, the Remote Keyless Entry System has become the 2nd most installed consumer automotive electronic product in history. . . the first being the Car Stereo.

Sassover noted: "At one point many years later it became apparent that global market share for the technology and the RKE industry was secure and so the focus gradually evolved to two areas of enlarging strategic and personal interest: Health Sciences and Digital Media."

Please view attached link:

WHO'S WHO IN TECHNOLOGY_OCT 1 Final. pdf.

Google doc with Corporate Overview update.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qV9l2FpZQg8Gt_IbPFwPZ-gaqHTRh_2t/view

Sassover KVR Patents

Microelectronic keyless remote systems

About TVNET INC.

TVNET has since 2012 evolved its diverse WRLD1 platform, currently at 195 networks on air, in parallel with the enlarging capabilities of its APTVE technology solution.

WRLD1.com is powered by APTVE: Application Programmed Television Engine-a TVNET mobile netcast architecture enabling AI empowered geocentric networks across the 8 regions of the world. WRLD1 WEBrands marketing affiliate evaluates new opportunities and welcomes proposals for strategic partnering, co-ventures and innovative new Internet venues for development of regional / global editorial, marketing and commerce alliances across the entire platform of networks.

SOURCE TVNET INC.