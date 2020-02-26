TVTY INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tivity Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tivity Health, Inc. ("Tivity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TVTY). Investors who purchased Tivity securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tvty.

The investigation concerns whether Tivity and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2020, Tivity announced its financial fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Tivity revealed its fourth-quarter net loss of more than $323 million, a $137 million charge to goodwill and a $240 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem brand. Tivity also announced the resignation of CEO Donato Tramuto. Following this news, Tivity stock dropped roughly 45.5% on February 20, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tivity shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tvty. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

