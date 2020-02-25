TVTY LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Tivity Health Inc. for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tivity Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TVTY) from allegations that Tivity Health might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On February 19, 2020, Tivity Health issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Tivity Health disclosed, inter alia, that its "Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019," which included "a non-cash impairment charge of $(377.1) million," contributing to a net loss for the Company of $272.8 million in the fourth quarter. Concurrently, Tivity Health announced the resignation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Donato Tramuto, effective immediately. Discussing the Company's financial results on an earnings call, the Company's interim CEO, Robert Greczyn, stated that "[a]dmittedly, the nutrition business has not worked out as well as planned since the completion of the [Nutrisystem Acquisition] in March 2019."

On this news, Tivity Health's stock price fell $10.43 per share, or 45.49%, to close at $12.50 per share on February 20, 2020.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

