Twain Financial Partners $5.4 Million Deal Brings More Clean Energy to Utah's West Valley

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Financial Partners announced the successful financing of $5.4MM in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Financing in connection with the ground-up construction of two rear load industrial buildings in West Valley City, Utah. This is Twain's second C-PACE project in Utah.

Twain's funding will provide state-of-the-art clean energy improvements to the buildings. The buildings will total approximately 206,800 and 198,000 square feet. Typical C-PACE improvements include HVAC upgrades, improvements to windows, measures to ensure efficient use of water, and more. Construction will begin in the spring of 2021 and is expected to complete in January 2022.

"Twain Financial is thrilled to announce the closing of C-PACE Financing on the new West Valley Industrial project," said Karl Koch, Business Development Officer at Twain Financial. "This project is the second of its kind in Utah for Twain. We could not be more pleased to bring more jobs and clean energy to this area."

St. Louis-based commercial real estate firm Sansone Group will serve as the developer for the project. Sansone Group is a nationally recognized commercial real estate firm that specializes in full-service property management, brokerage, development and redevelopment of retail, industrial, office and multi-family properties.

Twain Financial Partners is an investment management firm located in St. Louis, Missouri with over $4 billion in assets under management within the public-private partnership sector. The firm works with a wide variety of investment types, specializing in tax credit, structured debt and real estate transactions. Twain works closely with financial institutions and corporations to structure and manage investments that offer both attractive economic return and social benefits.

SOURCE Twain Financial Partners