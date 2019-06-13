T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric Offers Tips to Protect Your Home During Summer Vacation

"An inconvenience like a leaking sink can easily turn into a disaster if you're not there to deal with it," said T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric owner Tommy Webber. "No one wants a vacation to end with a flooded bathroom. No one wants to worry about something going wrong at home while they're enjoying time with friends and family, either. But, with some planning and practice, you can learn how to make your home vacation-ready and give yourself peace of mind while you're away."

Here are seven simple precautions Webber recommends to ward off worst-case scenarios and ensure a happy homecoming:

Unplug appliances: Save energy and reduce the risk of electrical fire by unplugging electronics like the TV, stereo and computers and appliances like the stove, microwave, washing machine and dryer. In addition, you can put the water heater in "vacation mode" to reduce energy consumption.

Program the thermostat: Set the temperature so it's higher than the normal comfort level while you're away but still safe for pets and plants. You can set the air conditioning to return to normal a few hours before you expect to arrive home. With a smart thermostat, you can even dial in the timing with remote access or adjust your home temp to changing weather conditions.

Program light timers: Easily available smart technology allows homeowners to schedule indoor lights to turn on in the morning and turn off again at night, mimicking your usual daily routine to deter intruders. Outdoor lights are another effective safety measure.

Check all the windows and doors: Make sure they're shut and secure to keep out burglars, bugs and bad weather. You'll also be saving energy – and money on your next utility bill.

Turn off the water: Turn off the valves to the dishwasher, washing machine and bathroom and kitchen sinks. They won't be using it, and you won't have to worry about leaks and water damage.

Check smoke detectors: Make sure they're all working. Change the batteries if you have any doubts.

Emergency contact: Recruit a friend or family member to visit your home during your absence to pick up the mail, check for accidents and water the plants. You should also provide your friend with contact information and details of your itinerary. A regular presence deters uninvited curiosity, and your contact can notify you or the appropriate authorities in case of an emergency.

"It doesn't take much time or effort to get your home ready for your summer vacation if you think ahead and have a plan," Webber said. "Taking a few hours to follow these simple steps can save your home from flooding, fire or worse. It can also save you from anxiety so you can enjoy your vacation."

