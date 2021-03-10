Twelve Executives Recognized By APPEALIE With Software Leadership Award - 2020 SaaS Leader Awards Announced

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the twelve winners of the 2020 SaaS Leader Awards, a software leadership award honoring the top marketing and customer success executives in the industry.

"As shown by our employee engagement research and exceptional revenue growth rates of the cloud sector, SaaS companies are very well-managed," commented Matt Harney, Founder of APPEALIE. "The glowing nominations our 2020 honorees received reflect the high standard of excellence in SaaS today."

Driven by peer nominations, the 2020 SaaS Leader Award Winners were selected based on their track record of achieving goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent.

Consistent with APPEALIE's software awards methodology, Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)-like data points were incorporated along with each executive's specific accomplishments.

The award process featured two categories:

SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS LEADER AWARD WINNERS

Alex Dingley - WorkZone

- WorkZone Amanda Ingraham - 15Five

- 15Five Amy Gharst - Order Desk

- Order Desk Chris Bush - Black Kite

- Black Kite Erica Swint-Williams - Mailchimp

- Mailchimp Gustavo Bianco - Pipedrive

- Pipedrive Mike Randolph - AppFolio

- AppFolio Paige Collins - XOi Technologies

- XOi Technologies Wyeth Lynch - MineralTree

"At Order Desk, we purposefully challenge typical support conventions. We've found that when everyone on our team works in support, we are more collaborative and more empathetic to the support experience, resulting in innovative ideas and a human connection that delights our customers," commented Amy Gharst, Operations Lead at Order Desk .

SAAS MARKETING LEADER AWARD WINNERS

Hunter Montgomery - ChurnZero

- ChurnZero Nicole Kealey - Alida

- Alida Travis Bickham - BirdEye

"Winning today is about understanding what drives customers emotionally and rationally, then turning those insights into a category and building the brand to dominate it," commented Travis Bickham, Vice President of Marketing at BirdEye .

2021 SAAS LEADER AWARD NOMINATIONS

Nominations for 2021 can be submitted at:

SaaS Customer Success Leader: https://appealie.com/saas-customer-success-leader-award

SaaS Marketing Leader: https://appealie.com/saas-marketing-leader-award/

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. The APPEALIE software awards process includes due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

