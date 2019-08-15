Twelve Isaac Wiles Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2020 and Managing Partner Recognized as "Lawyer of The Year" 2020

Recognition by Best Lawyers ® is based entirely on peer review in the legal industry. Their methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers ® employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services. Recognized attorneys have earned the respect of their peers within their specialized practice areas.

Additional recognitions are also awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each practice area specialty and location.

Isaac Wiles Attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2020 and "Lawyer of The Year" 2020 include:

Donald C. Brey

-Administrative/Regulatory Law

-Commercial Litigation

-Litigation- First Amendment

Bruce H. Burkholder

-Construction Law

-Litigation-Real Estate

-Real Estate Law

Christopher J. Geer

-Family Law

Thomas L. Hart

-Real Estate Law

Frederick M. Isaac

-Family Law

Mark Landes

-Litigation-First Amendment

-Litigation-Labor and Employment

-Litigation-Municipal

"Lawyer of The Year" 2020 – Litigation-First Amendment

Maribeth Deavers Meluch

-Commercial Litigation

-Litigation-Intellectual Property

Timothy E. Miller

-Corporate Law

Jeffrey A. Stankunas

Employment Law-Management

Labor Law-Management

Litigation-Labor and Employment

J. Stephen Teetor

Commercial Litigation

Litigation- Insurance

Mark H. Troutman

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Plaintiffs

David M. Whittaker

Bankruptcy & Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation-Bankruptcy

