Twelve Months Of Adorable Shelter Dog Makeovers, New Calendar Raises Money For Animal Rescues

STERLING, Ill., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year symbolizes a fresh start, and a 'fresh start' is just what millions of shelter dogs need. This is why pet industry leaders Wahl and GreaterGood.org, decided to create a calendar that celebrates, and supports, second chances at life. Titled 'Bow to Wow: Amazing Shelter Dog Makeovers,' the calendar features dramatic before and after photos of twelve rescue dogs. The photos are a culmination from the companies' annual Dirty Dogs campaign, which provides shelters nationwide with grooming products to transform dogs and help them find forever homes.

The Dirty Dogs 2019 Calendar is now available for $9.99 at WahlUSA.com/DirtyDogsCalendar. For each purchase, $5 will be donated to GreaterGood.org with the purpose to further support animal adoption efforts.

"Over the past seven years, Wahl's Dirty Dogs Campaign has cleaned up more than 100,000 dogs to get them ready for adoption; unfortunately, there are millions more in need of help," says Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "This calendar highlights just a handful of those dogs, but it's our hope their images and stories will inspire people to either adopt a dog in need, or reach out to local shelters to see how they can help."

In addition to heartwarming bios and images of the shelter dogs, the calendar also includes significant 'pet holidays' so you'll never forget when to take your dog to work, hug your hound, or celebrate guide dogs.

About the Dirty Dogs Campaign

Millions of dogs enter shelters each year, and the vast majority of them are dirty and matted. Unfortunately, less than half of these dogs are getting the grooming they need. Thanks to donations of Wahl's pet shampoos, pet shelters nationwide have been able to transform more than 100,000 dogs since 2012. Each year hundreds of these amazing makeovers are shared through photos in the Dirty Dogs Before & After Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com).

What makes this gallery unique is that visitors can see what each dog looked like when they arrived at the shelter, and after they were cleaned up. The site also allows visitors to search for adoptable dogs in their area, learn more about their stories and share them on social media. To promote the gallery, each year Wahl holds the Dirty Dogs Contest where ten of the most dramatic transformations from the gallery are selected and public votes determine the top three winners. The animal shelters or rescue groups affiliated with these transformations receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. First place takes home $5,000, second place receives $2,000 and third place earns $1,000.

"Every summer the Dirty Dogs Campaign has been instrumental in rousing support of animal rescues, but we're hoping this calendar will remind people that dogs are in need all year long," explains Noah Horton, Director of Marketing and Development at GreaterGood.org. "The simple act of volunteering your time or money to help groom a shelter dog has an amazing impact on not only a dog's appearance, but their health and overall quality of life."

The Dirty Dogs 2019 Calendar is now available for $9.99 at WahlUSA.com/DirtyDogsCalendar. For each calendar sold, $5 will be donated to GreaterGood.org, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that will distribute cash grants to animal rescues across the country. Wahl's complete line of grooming products such as shampoos, doggie deodorants and wipes are available on WahlUSA.com. To get up to date information on the annual Dirty Dogs Campaign, follow Wahl Pets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. It accomplishes this mission by partnering with charitable organizations and administering programs worldwide that address hunger and illness (particularly in women and children), promote education and literacy, feed and care for rescued animals in shelters and sanctuaries, and protect wildlife and restore the environment. Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has granted over 175 million dollars to more than 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and created and operated several Signature Programs including Rescue Rebuild, Rescue Bank, and Girls' Voices. You can learn more about GreaterGood.org on our website or by following us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

