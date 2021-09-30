Twenty-Five Year Vanderbilt University Employee Files Federal Discrimination Lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 25-year, dedicated and honored Vanderbilt University employee represented by Rubenfeld Law has filed a Federal discrimination and retaliation lawsuit (link here) against her employer, after a two year pattern of harassment and hostile behavior toward her following her medically-necessary transition from male to female. The suit notes the "stunning hypocrisy" by Vanderbilt which presents itself as a leader in support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees and students.

Olivia Hill, a US Navy combat veteran, was an exemplary employee of the Vanderbilt Power Plant for a quarter of a century, never receiving disciplinary action or negative reviews, and during that time held nearly every job in the Plant; created all of the control graphics for it; helped write the Procedures for each piece of equipment; and received numerous awards including the 'Vanderbilt Chancellor Heart and Soul Award,' for "going far beyond her job expectations while carrying out the spirit and mission of Vanderbilt in all they do."

Miss Hill is the first and only employee of Vanderbilt to transition while working there.

Following Ms. Hill's acknowledgement to her supervisors in 2018 of the medical need to transition, Ms. Hill was subjected to numerous instances of hateful, vulgar and egregious harassment. Although she properly followed all 'University channels,' ultimately her plea for help was ignored – and SHE was put on involuntary leave, while none of the harassers were punished and she was subjected to continued retaliation.

"Although it is clear Ms. Hill continues to love Vanderbilt, she was left with no option but to seek legal protection and restitution for all she has suffered and lost," explained Abby Rubenfeld, Ms. Hill's attorney. "The way Olivia was treated violates federal and state law – and is consistent with Vanderbilt's own policies and public presentation as allegedly being a model of LGBTQI tolerance and inclusion -- and is simply the height of hypocrisy as well as illegal under numerous laws and statutes cited in the lawsuit."

SOURCE Rubenfeld Law Office PC