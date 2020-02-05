Twenty-Four Health Care Organizations Win The First John A. Hartford Foundation Tipping Point Challenge

The goal of the first Tipping Point Challenge was to help health care organizations expand the ability to effectively care for seriously ill patients by enhancing skills among clinicians in all medical specialties treating serious illness. These include communication, pain management, and symptom management skills directed at the complex needs of people living with serious illness.

According to Diane E. Meier, MD, director of the Center to Advance Palliative Care, "The enthusiasm and heightened activity of health care organizations across the country to rapidly enhance skills that are not usually the focus of training in medical school, is a testament to the thirst and extraordinary need to improve the quality of care provided to people living with serious illness. The competition also shows a very productive collaboration between clinicians and their C-Suite leaders that energizes, inspires, and demonstrates high levels of leadership."

From 1500 participating health care organizations, 24 organizations won and another 71 achieved the Honor Roll. Many found that the competition challenged them to be more ambitious in their thinking and facilitated the spread of skills across specialties and disciplines. Organizations and leadership tackled the issue on an enterprise-level, enabling them to continue scaling improvement in the care they deliver to this patient population.

The 24 winning organizations are:

Aspire Health

Bluegrass Care Navigators

Butler Memorial Hospital

CareMore Health

Compassion Hospice

Compassus

HCSC

House of Loreto

Lutheran Hospice and Palliative Care

Main Line Health - Hospice

McKenzie County Healthcare System

Medical University of South Carolina

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center

Moffitt Cancer Center

OSF St. Luke Medical Center

Snowline Hospice

St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital

St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital

Stonehill Franciscan Services

Stony Brook University Hospital

Sutter Care at Home

VA Medical Center Iowa City

Visiting Physician Association

"We congratulate the winners of the Tipping Point Challenge for their commitment to continuous learning and skill-building so that all patients with serious illness receive the highest quality care that focuses on what matters most to them," said Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation.

The second Challenge will be announced in spring 2020 and will focus specifically on the development of innovation in the care of serious illness.

About the Center to Advance Palliative Care

The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality health care for people living with a serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. CAPC is part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. https://www.capc.org/ and tippingpointchallenge.capc.org.

About The John A. Hartford Foundation

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. The leader in the field of aging and health, the Foundation has three priority areas: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers, and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. For more information, visit johnahartford.org and follow @johnahartford.

