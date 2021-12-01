Twenty-Nine Palms Announces Proclamation During November's Native American Heritage Month

TWENTY-NINE PALMS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Twenty-Nine Palms Planning City Council made a proclamation this month in honor of November's Native American Heritage Month, which celebrates the culture and ancestry of Indigenous people, honoring contributions and traditions.

The proclamation offered an important remembrance of the cultural and environmental contributions of Native Americans to the United States. Specifically, the proclamation spotlights the legacy of Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians - descendants of the Chemehuevi people - who settled at the sacred site known as the Oasis of Mara, located near the town of Twentynine Palms, California.

"For the ongoing strength and identity of our nation and the health of our land and resources, it is critical that our Native American history remains salient," noted Darrell Mike, Tribal Chairman Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. "We thank the City Council for paying respect to our origins in Coachella Valley and beyond."

The full proclamation reads as follows:

Whereas, the United States of America was founded on the idea that all of us are created equal and deserve equal treatment, equal dignity, and equal opportunity throughout our lives; and

Whereas, Native American roots are deeply embedded in this land – a homeland loved, nurtured, strengthened, and fought for with honor and conviction. We honor the precious, strong, and enduring cultures and contributions of all Native Americans and recommit ourselves to fulfilling the full promise of our Nation together; and

Whereas the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians settled at the sacred site known as the Oasis of Mara, located near the town of Twentynine Palms, California.

Whereas, we recognize American Indians for their respects for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation's conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States; and

Whereas the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Native American tribe located in Southern California and are descendants of the Chemehuevi people, a peaceful and nomadic Tribe whose territory once covered parts of California, Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada: and

Whereas, Native Americans contributions and values have shaped the social, political, environmental, and economic fabric, while also enhancing freedom, prosperity, and cultural diversity; and

Whereas, The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians people, contributes to the community through charitable contributions, and supports the Tribe's government operations and programs.

Whereas, November is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of native people. It is also an opportune time to educate the public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.

Now, therefore be it resolved that the City Council of the City of Twentynine Palms, hereby proclaims November as National Native American Heritage Month.

About the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians: The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians trace their origins back to the Chemehuevi, a peaceful and nomadic Tribe whose territory once covered parts of California, Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. In 1867, a group of Chemehuevi settled at the Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms. The Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are their descendants. Today, the Tribe's lands consist of two Reservations, which are located near the town of Twentynine Palms and the City of Coachella. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will continue to focus on providing opportunities of growth and prosperity for the Tribe's future generations. For more information about the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, its culture, heritage and traditions please go to https://www.29palmstribe.org.

SOURCE Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians