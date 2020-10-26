Twenty-Seven Ohio Counties Added to Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan Insurance Coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan has expanded into an additional 27 counties, bringing affordable healthcare coverage to 57 counties in Ohio through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Buckeye Health Plan continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Ohio runs from November1 through December 15.

"Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, health insurance coverage provides security and peace of mind," said Steve Province, Buckeye President and CEO. "As part of the nation's Number1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most. With an expansion into 27 more counties, we're pleased to provide that same dependable coverage to more people across the state."

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsides are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members of Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan can access the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Buckeye Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Buckeye Health Plan has been serving Ohio since 2004 and currently serves more than 400,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, Dual Eligible, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties where Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan is offered:

• Adams • Fulton • Morrow • Allen • Geauga • Ottawa • Auglaize • Greene • Paulding • Belmont • Hamilton • Pickaway • Brown • Hancock • Portage • Butler • Hardin • Preble • Carroll • Harrison • Putnam • Champaign • Henry • Sandusky • Clark • Huron • Seneca • Clermont • Jefferson • Shelby • Clinton • Lake • Stark • Columbiana • Logan • Summit • Cuyahoga • Lorain • Trumbull • Darke • Lucas • Union • Defiance • Madison • Van Wert • Delaware • Mahoning • Warren • Erie • Medina • Williams • Fayette • Mercer • Wood • Franklin • Montgomery • Wyandot

Ohio residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.BuckeyeHealthPlan.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio), and the Health Insurance Marketplace. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential support that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Follow Buckeye on Twitter @Buckeye_Health and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHealthPlan . Buckeye is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise.

