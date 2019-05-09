Twenty Years of Driving the Future of Surgery

GETINGE, Sweden, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last ten years Getinge has been a driving force when it comes to Hybrid operating rooms (Hybrid ORs), a place where both diagnostics and therapies takes place. But even ten years before that we were already pioneering this area, it was just phrased differently: Image Guided Surgery. So in 2019, Getinge is celebrating 10 + 10 years of driving the future of the Hybrid OR.

"Back in 1999 when we started providing these solutions, it was actually a customer who came to us because we had the heart of the Hybrid OR – the operating table," recalls Thomas Schneider, Vice President Global Product Management at Getinge.

The main request from the customer was clear – they needed more and better real time information during surgery, especially about what was going on inside the patient. And they needed this information without being forced to lift or move the patient.

Getinge teamed up with world-leading imaging partners to provide a complete solution and the best possible working environment for clinicians, where they could diagnose and treat patients at the very same time.

"During the years we come to have much more to offer for the Hybrid OR – such as modular room systems, OR integration systems, surgical lights, pendants, anesthesia machines and mechanical ventilators. The Hybrid OR really is the complete solution," says Thomas Schneider.

Hybrid ORs enables numerous interdisciplinary use as well as conventional procedures, in a highly cost-efficient and flexible way.

"Key is to optimize the use of space and equipment to maximize OR uptime and the use of expensive equipment such as imaging technology which can also be used for non-operative diagnostic procedures," explains Klaus Christian who has been heading the Hybrid OR team at Getinge for the last ten years.

At the same time, trauma patient outcomes are significantly improved in the Hybrid OR since it reduces transport between departments and medical teams. As the patient remains in the sterile OR the risk of health care acquired infections is reduced. Also, repeated surgeries can be avoided since the clinicians immediately see if the ongoing surgery is successful, which means reducing the amount of anesthetic needed.

"It is simply a safe area where you have everything you need to care for the patient in the best possible way. The imaging systems makes the invisible visible and the medical team can continue with procedures without putting the patient at risk by moving him or her," says Klaus.

Patients who are scheduled for routine procedures also benefit from treatment in a Hybrid OR.

"Clear intraoperative tumor visualization, for example, can improve tumor resection, minimize damage to healthy tissue and deliver better patient outcomes," explains Thomas Reichenbach, Senior Product Support Manager Hybrid OR Solutions at Getinge.

He continues:

"Even if we celebrate twenty years of providing this solution we still consider it the future of surgery; it is truly an environment with increasing possibilities. With over 1350 Hybrid ORs sold worldwide we have gained deep experience and still see huge potential to create even more value in the Hybrid OR together with our imaging partners and customers. It is an ongoing exciting journey where we will continue to be a pioneer."

